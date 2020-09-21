Blake Elliott Eustace was born in Great Falls, Montana, on July 25, 1973. He died on Sept. 19, 2020, after an extended illness. Blake spent his early years in Forsyth, Montana, and moved to Billings at the age of four. He attended Beartooth Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School and graduated from Skyview. Blake worked for Roscoe Steel, Lamar Signs and drove truck for NorthWest Glass the past seven years. He had lived in Laurel for the past ten years.
He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Maedene Eustace of Billings and a brother, Travis Eustace of Billings.
Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sat., Sept. 26 at Heights Family Funeral Home www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.