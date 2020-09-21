Blake Elliott Eustace was born in Great Falls, Montana, on July 25, 1973. He died on Sept. 19, 2020, after an extended illness. Blake spent his early years in Forsyth, Montana, and moved to Billings at the age of four. He attended Beartooth Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School and graduated from Skyview. Blake worked for Roscoe Steel, Lamar Signs and drove truck for NorthWest Glass the past seven years. He had lived in Laurel for the past ten years.