Blake Michael Musser, 36, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 28, in Peoria, AZ.

Blake was born on October 17, 1986 in Billings, MT to Merton and Susan (Willumsen) Musser.

Blake grew up in Billings, enjoyed playing many sports and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 2005. Later that year, he moved to Phoenix, AZ. After working in the medical field for many years, he climbed the ladder to become owner of 2 medical businesses - M Medical in Phoenix, AZ and About You in Tampa, FL.

In his youth, Blake was a part of a nondenominational Christian fellowship. He enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, loved sports cars, food and was a gun enthusiast. He was known for his infectious smile, kindness and generosity. He was a gracious host to family and friends at his home.

Blake is survived by his partner, Delia Marquez, daughter Kalliope Musser; his parents, Merton & Susan Musser of Billings; his sister, Lindsey (Wade Affleck) Zara, Nixon and Mesa of Billings. In addition, Blake is survived by countless cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends we all call famil