After serving his family, nation, state, community, Blake Richardson, 64, checked out early on Nov. 6, 2019. Blake passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends after a dauntless battle with cancer. Blake was born June 19, 1955 to Arthur and Lorraine Richardson in Missoula, Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
A visitation will be held from 3 – 7 p.m. Thursday Nov. 14, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at First Presbyterian Church 2420 13th St. W. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.