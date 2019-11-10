{{featured_button_text}}

After serving his family, nation, state, community, Blake Richardson, 64, checked out early on Nov. 6, 2019. Blake passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends after a dauntless battle with cancer. Blake was born June 19, 1955 to Arthur and Lorraine Richardson in Missoula, Montana.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

A visitation will be held from 3 – 7 p.m. Thursday Nov. 14, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at First Presbyterian Church 2420 13th St. W. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Blake Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries