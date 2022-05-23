Blanche A Nordlund, 91, of Billings, passed away Thursday, May 19, at RiverStone Hospice Home.
The daughter of Leonard and Hazel Marsh, Blanche was born in Billings on Dec. 14, 1930, where she was raised and educated. She married Kenneth Nordlund in Billings on April 21, 1950. Ken preceded her in death February 14, 2009.
Blanche worked in the housewares department at Hart Albin's for 22 years.
She is survived by her son Doug Nordlund; daughter Connie DeCelle; brother James Marsh (Barbara); and grandchildren Nina Frost, Shae Reitler and Morgan Smidt.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
