Blanche Marie Goehring, of Billings, passed away on June 14, at Parkview Care Center.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1930, at Turtle Lake, North Dakota, to John and Teresa Schlafman, and married Gene Goehring in 1948 in Washburn, North Dakota. To this union, two children were born: Steve in 1950 and Nicki in 1953.

Blanche worked as a welfare auditor for the State of Montana and retired in 1992 as County Welfare Director of Stillwater and Sweet Grass Counties. She continued to do volunteer work in Billings for the next 14 years, helping the elderly with medical and other bills.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son Steve; sister Alice Hoyer; and brother Don Schlafman. Blanche is survived by her daughter, Nicki (Tom) Stevenson; sister Jeannie Eman; granddaughters Jodie (Matt) Harding, Jayleen Stevenson, Jimmie Stevenson, Anna Andrews; great-grandson Elliot Andrews; and special friends Jackie Belden and family, and Pastor Curt Haney.

Cremation has taken place and, per her request, there will be no services.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.