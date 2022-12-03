On November 24, Bob Bramble of Billings, Montana passed away after battling health complications after surgery. He was surrounded by family and friends. Bob attended Billings West High school and Eastern Montana College.
He was a kind, patient, loving, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. In his early years, Bob enjoyed men's slow pitch softball where he met many of his lifelong friends. He later took up golf and always enjoyed a good chat over a cup of coffee
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Nona and Darrell and brother Garland. He is survived by his wife Charlene, children Tracie and Todd, son in law Corey, daughter in law Kristi and four grandchildren.
He will forever be loved and greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2023.
