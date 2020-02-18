Bob J. Davenport, 90, of Billings passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Feb. 13, 2020. Bob was born in Belle Rive, Illinois on Dec. 13, 1929 to Rena and Claude Davenport. Bob grew up on a small farm where he milked cows and did other farm chores. Bob enjoyed his mother’s cooking, going to town, and playing and fishing at the creek.

Bob joined the Marine Corp in 1946 and he proudly served his country. During his years of service, he served multiple tours that included time in the Korean War and Vietnam War. Bob was a decorated soldier earning several medals including the Purple Heart. During his time in the service in California, he met Arlene Grabski, his best friend and love of his life. Bob married Arlene on Nov. 29, 1967. Bob retired from the Marine Corp in 1975. Bob and Arlene then moved to Billings where he pursued a second career with City of Billings. Bob did maintenance at the airport and then he worked at the Wastewater Treatment Plant as an Operator. He retired after nineteen years with the city. Bob enjoyed drives in the country, spending time in the outdoors, wildlife and had a love for dogs, especially miniature dachshunds. Bob was a great friend to all and enjoyed talking and sharing stories of his life.