Bob (Robert) Dale Kallem

Bob (Robert) Dale Kallem of Billings, Montana passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Dec. 9, 2020 due to complications from congestive heart failure while visiting his family in Alaska.

Bob was born to Ray and Helga Kallem on March 22, 1939, in Glasgow, Montana. He married Denise Walter on June 11, 1960, they resided in Havre, where they had three children, Cheryl, Randy and Stacy. Bob worked for Ryan Foods for twelve years until moving to the Billings area where he worked various jobs. He retired from Sweetheart Bakery after 28 years, during which time they raised their children in Joliet.

Bob had a love of music, he enjoyed reminiscing with family, working crossword puzzles, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and friends. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage, was blessed with quick wit and a sense of humor. (Uff Da)

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Helga Kallem, brother Russel Kallem, sister Marlene and her husband Jim, brother Gary and his wife Priscilla, brother-in-law Ron Popelka, grandson David Hecker, great-grandsons Paxon Butcher and Sebastian Kallem.