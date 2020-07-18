× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday July 15, 2020, Bobbie Amos went to be with the Lord.

She was born Jan. 22, 1950, in Livingston, Montana, to Dorthy (Wood) Mahan and Raleigh Wood. On April 30, 1965, she married her childhood sweetheart Sheldon (Hap) Amos. They were married 55 years, and raised two children: Debbie Romero and Timothy Amos.

Bobbie had a passion for the Lord and every prayer she prayed was like a song of praise to Him. I will always remember your beautiful prayers, Mom.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents Raleigh and Dorthy, and Corrine and Wayne; sister Kathy Noland; granddaughter Barbara Romero; and grandson Joey Amos. She is survived by her husband Sheldon Amos; daughter Debbie Romero; son Timothy Amos; grandsons Andrew and Robert Romero and Ezra Talksdifferent; and granddaughter Shayla Amos. She also leaves behind 6 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobbie Amos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.