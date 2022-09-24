Bobbie Lair, servant of Christ, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ in the early morning hours of September 13.
Please visit www.Frazen-Davis.com for Bobbie's complete obituary.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday October 4, at 1 p.m. at the Melville Lutheran Church.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.