Bobbie Lair, servant of Christ, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ in the early morning hours of September 13.

Please visit www.Frazen-Davis.com for Bobbie's complete obituary.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday October 4, at 1 p.m. at the Melville Lutheran Church.

