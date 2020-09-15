Bobby Ray Mills

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 12, 2020, Bob Mills passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and a beautiful sunset.

Bob was born on Oct. 6, 1934, to Lowell and Bessie Mills in Lafayette, Louisiana, where he was raised with his two brothers. After completing school he moved to Worland, Wyoming, in 1953 where he met and married his blushing bride, Doris Janet Yule. As the story goes they met because Doris' favorite hobby back then was jumping parking meters and he decided that she was the woman he wanted to spend his life with. From there they moved to the south where they started their family and raised their three beautiful children, Val, Randy and Roy.

After his family was complete he moved his family to Billings where he excelled in his business career with many ventures which included: supermarkets, Southgate mini storage and Flathead resorts to name a few. He ran Bob's Supermarket IGAs and County Market for 26 years with his family by his side. He always contributed his success to his amazing employees, who became like his family. He became a well liked figure in the Billings community. Bob was compassionate and kind-hearted. His generosity knew no bounds as he shared his wealth with many people in the community. He would not turn anyone away if they were in need. In Bob's later years, he remained owner of Southgate Storage which he ran with his daughter and enjoyed ‘retirement'.