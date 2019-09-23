{{featured_button_text}}

Bonnie Ewing, 76, of Billings, died Sept. 20, 2019 at her home. She was born Jan. 26, 1943 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to John and Caroline Schmidt.

Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be in Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

