Bonnie Jean DeWitt

Born Feb 18, 1954 - Died Apr 3, 2021

Born in Lansing Michigan, Bonnie spent her childhood years in Michigan. She joined the Army after high school and was sent to Germany where she met her love for life, Pat. They married on May 7, 1976 in Las Vegas.

Bonnie left the Army in 1980 to raise their new family, although she loved her job running the Army post office in Illesheim, Germany. Justin was born that year and his sister Andrietta followed three years later.

Bonnie did a marvelous job making a loving home wherever the family lived. She was an excellent cook, baker and crafter, all of which she loved. Bonnie also worked at various jobs and became a favorite wherever she went. She was adventurous, fun and inventive, but could be a little wicked upon occasion. :-) She will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her husband Patrick, son Justin, daughter Andrietta, grandson Arden, sister Linda and brother Ben.

A celebration of her life will take place at the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave, Billings, MT on May 16, from 4 to 9 p.m.