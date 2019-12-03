Bonnie Jo Schaefer Evertz, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home on November 12, 2019 after a year and a half long battle with cancer. She was born November 23, 1948, in Billings to August and Ruth Schaefer. She attended and graduated from Billings West High School. In April of 1979 she married Frank Evertz Jr., who she later divorced.
Bonnie was independent, stubborn, and caring. She enjoyed crafting, cross-stitching, gardening, and especially being with her children and family. She also enjoyed having her dog Sassy with her. Bonnie was a member of the VFW's ladies auxiliary for numerous years. Early on she worked at the local Car Quest for around 10 years, and also worked at Arby's for seven years before she got sick.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents August and Ruth and son-in-law Manny Olivarez Jr. Bonnie is survived by her children Sara Mallory (Frank Breckinridge), Jayme Olivarez, Sandi Schraudner (Brad), and Cory Evertz (Pam Hall); her ex-husband Frank Evertz Jr.; two brothers, Roy Schaefer (Betty), and Scott Schaefer (Laurie); three grandchildren; two great granddaughters; two nieces; stepmother Irene Schaefer; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life is planned at a later date. Any memorials can be made to your choice in her memory.
