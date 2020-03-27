On March 25th with her loved ones by her side, Bonnie Kay Sprague (Stollard) our beloved Wife, Mother, Nanny, Sister and Friend, passed away.

Due to social distancing, and with the Canadian/USA border being closed, we feel it best to delay any gatherings for a celebration of her life till a later date. Stevenson and Sons have been entrusted with the arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.