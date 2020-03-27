You have free articles remaining.
On March 25th with her loved ones by her side, Bonnie Kay Sprague (Stollard) our beloved Wife, Mother, Nanny, Sister and Friend, passed away.
Due to social distancing, and with the Canadian/USA border being closed, we feel it best to delay any gatherings for a celebration of her life till a later date. Stevenson and Sons have been entrusted with the arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Sprague as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.