Bonnie Kay Walters

Bonnie Kay Walters, 71, of Billings, passed away peacefully on the evening on Wednesday, Nov. 23. She was surrounded by family, including her husband, Bill; her son, Chad; and stepchildren, Sarah and John Walters, as well as wonderful caregivers.

A full obituary and arrangement information will follow.

