Bonnie Kay Walters, 71, of Billings, passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 23, after a brief illness. Bonnie was surrounded by family including her husband, Bill; her son, Chad; and stepchildren, Sarah and John Walters; as well as wonderful caregivers.

Bonnie was born in Stanley, North Dakota, on June 15, 1951, to parents Henry and Lois Vivian Anderson. Bonnie was raised in Stanley and graduated from Stanley High School in 1969. Bonnie married Duane Bykonen in Stanley and they eventually moved to Williston, North Dakota. In Williston, Bonnie and Duane made their home and had two wonderful children, Stacey and Chad.

In Williston, Bonnie was very successful in various positions with American State Bank and Trust during a 25-year career. In that job, Bonnie rose to the position of marketing officer. Bonnie was resourceful and driven in her various positions with American State Bank. Bonnie was a talented and smart businesswoman.

Bonnie and Duane went their separate ways after a marriage of approximately 20 years. Subsequently, Bonnie met and married William Walters Jr. "Bill" on Feb. 1, 1993. Bonnie and Bill first lived in Williston and then in 2009, they moved to Billings and made their home. Bonnie and Bill were living in Billings at the time of Bonnie's passing.

On Aug. 22, Bonnie was predeceased by her daughter, Stacey, who passed away after a long battle with Huntington's disease.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Bill; her son, Chad Bykonen; stepchild, John and spouse Sarah Walters of Billings; grandchildren Camden and Kinley Walters of Billings; stepsons Philip Walters of Durango, Colorado, and Alexander Walters of Billings; and half-brother, Jim Wolf of rural Bismarck, North Dakota.

Bonnie was very proud of her grandchildren Camden and Kinley who are attending Montana Tech and Montana State respectively.

A memorial service with be held at 12 noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. A post-service gathering will be at 1:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Country Club, 3200 Paul Allen Way, Billings. Cremation has taken place.

The family would like to take the opportunity to thank St. John's Home Health and Hospice, and, especially, Bonnie's caregivers for their care. The family would especially like to thank caregiver Cyndi Caron for her aid, love and support.

Anyone desiring to make donations in Bonnie's honor may do so to their charity of choice, including Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, the Huntington's Disease Foundation or other charity of choice.