Bonnie Lee Byler (Rogers), age 40, passed away Feb. 12, 2022 after complications resulting from Diabetes.

Born in Burnet, TX. on June 21, 1981. She is survived by husband, Lance Byler, her four children, Micah, Lane, Lucie, and Reba, and two grandchildren, Jaisiah and Aayonna.

Spring of 2001, Bonnie moved to Eureka, MT where she met the love of her life and eventually husband of 20 years, Lance Byler. Lance traveled a lot with his work, usually relocating every 3-6 months. This lifestyle suited Bonnie's adventurous spirit perfectly and they spent the next 10 years living in places like California, Texas, Missouri, Idaho and Utah. As their children reached school age, they decided to settle in Billings where they planted roots and have lived the last 10 years.

Bonnie was a wonderful homemaker, wife, and mother, spending her time taking care of others which is what she loved the most. She found peace in caring for her chickens, gardening, and cooking. Anyone that ever met her remembers how she made everyone laugh, made friends wherever she went and would do anything for her children. She will be missed beyond words but we'll all carry a piece of her within our hearts forever.