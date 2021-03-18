Bonnie Lee (Kopp) Thiel

Bonnie and Clyde were married Nov. 15, 1952 in Glendive. Sons Choyia and Rob joined the family in Sidney. They later moved to Billings, where Bonnie was an LPN at Western Manor for several years. She could always be counted on to care for others long after her nursing career was over. In her later years, she was typically found in her kitchen, cooking or making goodies for whomever walked in to visit. Her greatest possession was her family.