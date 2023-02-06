Bonnie Mills Bosacker, 99 passed away on January 31. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at the First Methodist Church in Miles City, MT at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Custer County Cemetery immediately following the service.
For full obituary please refer to stevensonfuneralhomes.com
