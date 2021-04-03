Bonnie Rae Brown

As they set out to explore the world together, Buck accepted his first international assignment in Jakarta, Indonesia. As was the practice, he went early to ensure he was a fit for the ex-pat assignment. Before Bonnie could join him, Buck was promoted to a new assignment in Hong Kong. Bonnie, en-route, worked to redirect the shipment of their possessions. It was not the only time Bonnie had to improvise in their travels, but for her, it was always part of the adventure. While in Hong Kong, Bonnie grew to become an expert negotiator and picked up her lifelong love of Mah-jongg.

In 1975 they moved to Madrid, Spain where their children, Jason and Jessica, were born. Bonnie practiced as a speech therapist at Royal Oaks Elementary, which was part of the Torrejon Air Base outside Madrid. Bonnie was in inveterate planner, whether it was for her legendary Christmas parties or the long trips back home to see family in Montana. She delighted in getting together with her dear friends, who became her extended family overseas as she moved with her family around the world.