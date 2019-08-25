Bonnie Sukin died in her home in Billings July 23, 2019.
Bonnie was a multi-talented person who excelled at any job she chose to do. She worked in the court system in her hometown, worked as a credit counselor, in a print shop, and numerous other administrative positions where she always comforted others and was very compassionate. She had incredibly accurate instincts about people which served her well working in areas of law enforcement and with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Dept. She sang beautifully in her younger days entertaining crowds of family and friends and did beautiful cross stitch pictures. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Jay and Grace Farwell; and brothers; husband Jerry Howell; and husband Dick Sukin. She is survived by her sister and brother-in law, Sharon Rose and Norman Sukin, both of Billings.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
