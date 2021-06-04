Bonnie Van Campen (Sept. 18, 1938 - June 24, 2020) A memorial for Bonnie Van Campen to be held at June 11, 2021 10:30 a.m. at the Columbus Community Congregational United Church of Christ 138 4th St, Columbus, MT 59019.

All of the community is welcome, there will be a light lunch following. Sympathy cards to:

M. James Van Campen 600 Roundhouse Drive Unit #200 Laurel, MT 59044

Memorials made out to the CCCUC (Columbus Community Congregational United Church of Christ)