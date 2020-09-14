× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boyd ‘Elmer' Webb passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2020, at his son's home in Belfry after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He left this earth surrounded by his three remaining sons and other family members.

Elmer was first and foremost a storyteller. If you ever had the pleasure of being around him, you were certainly entertained and amazed by his ability to draw you into a story with his easy smile, quick wit, and uncanny ability to remember who was there, where they were, what was going on, and the date that it happened! This is one of the many special traits about this man that will be missed by all who knew him.

Having that in mind, we should start this obituary with one of his all-time favorite lines when asked about his beloved hometown, where he was born and raised, ‘I was born in 1928 in a small cabin on the banks of the Clark's Fork River, hunkered in the shadow of the Beartooth Mountains, just up the river from Belfry, Montana.' This light-hearted declaration was inevitably followed by a big smile and either a shake of his head or a tip of his cowboy hat, depending on the present company.