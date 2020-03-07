Bradley E. Hanson

Brad was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 27, 1960, to David L. Hanson and Diane Grove. He passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, at 59 in Nokomis, Florida, listening to his children preparing for the school day. Brad started life in Las Vegas but eventually ended up in Hotchkiss, Colorado, where he graduated high school and started his mining career which spanned 42 years. Aside from his mining career, which was one of his proudest achievements, Brad supported kids anywhere he went. He started Levels gym in his hometown of Hotchkiss and continued that in Billings, Montana. Upon moving to Florida he always commented about starting another Levels Gym, this is how much those gyms meant to him.