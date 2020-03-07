Bradley E. Hanson

Brad was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 27, 1960, to David L. Hanson and Diane Grove. He passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, at 59 in Nokomis, Florida, listening to his children preparing for the school day. Brad started life in Las Vegas but eventually ended up in Hotchkiss, Colorado, where he graduated high school and started his mining career which spanned 42 years. Aside from his mining career, which was one of his proudest achievements, Brad supported kids anywhere he went. He started Levels gym in his hometown of Hotchkiss and continued that in Billings, Montana. Upon moving to Florida he always commented about starting another Levels Gym, this is how much those gyms meant to him.
Brad followed his father David Hanson and is survived by his mother Diane Grove; wife Chandra Hanson; daughter Kristina (Randy) Franco; sons Levi (Kelly), Elias, Wyatt, Ryker, Liam; and daughter Piper Hanson. He left behind six beautiful granddaughters and a massive extended family.
A Celebration of Life for this amazing man will be held in Hotchkiss, Colorado, on July 18, 2020. Details will follow in the months to come. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that individuals make donations to Levels Training Centre at 523 S. 29th St. Billings, MT. 59101. To share a memory of Brad or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
