Bradley Edward Hansen, 70, passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, as a result of a fall in his home in Rockville, Maryland on Nov 24. The son of the late Edward 'Bud' and Virginia Hansen, he is survived by his son, Levi, daughter Misty Hansen, longtime partner Amy Haynes, one brother and four sisters. Brad was an avid fisherman who spent many happy times in Delaware with his feet in the sand, surf fishing the great Atlantic. He was also a skilled golfer. His loyal companion, a Golden Retriever named Sarah, was often by his side. Brad joined the army at 18 and served as a helicopter door gunner in Vietnam. As an adult, Brad became a successful salesman. If the product was worthy, Brad could sell it. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Billings, Montana.

