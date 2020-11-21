 Skip to main content
Bradley Jerome ‘Brad’ Stovall
Bradley Jerome ‘Brad’ Stovall

Bradley Jerome ‘Brad' Stovall, 68, of Pryor passed away Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at St. Vincent HealthCare due to complications of COVID-19.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

