Bradley Joel Reinhardt, 42, of Billings, MT passed away October 15, at his family home.

Brad was born on March 27, 1980 to Gerald and Rebecca (Crawford) Reinhardt. Brad was fortunate enough to be born with a ready-made best friend, his cousin Mike Music. The two musketeers became three shortly after with the addition of his cousin Miranda Music. Five years later he got another set of best friends with his twin brothers Todd and Jeff.

Brad enjoyed taking his boat out with friends and family, cheering on the Montana State Bobcats and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, going out to the races with his dad, or sitting down with the family and playing a hand of 13.

In 2008 Brad met his future wife, Rene Whitecrane. In 2009 they welcomed their first daughter, McKenzie followed by Miley in 2011 and then finally their son, Jaxson, in 2013. Brad's kids were the center of his world and the true joy of his life.

Brad leaves behind his wife Rene; daughters: McKenzie and Miley; and son Jaxson; Parents: Gerald (Jerry) and Rebecca (Becky) Reinhardt; brothers: Todd (Carlee) and Jeff (Molly); and grandmother, Rose Wyman; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Brad will be reunited in Heaven with his Grandparents: Reuben and Ruth Reinhardt, Les Crawford, and Ellis Wyman; as well as his Aunt Judy; and Cousin Paul Bollman.

Service details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brad Reinhardt Memorial on GoFundMe.