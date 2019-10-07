Bradley Raymond Oak passed away peacefully, with his son Nathan (Mandi) Oak by his side, on Oct. 4, 2019 at the Riverstone Hospice House in Billings after a lifelong battle with several cancers. Bradley’s memorial service will be held Oct. 12, 2019, 11 am, at the Civic Center in Park City (2nd Ave S and 1st St SW). There will be a light lunch following the service, immediately followed by interment at the Park City Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Bradley (Brad) was born Oct. 8, 1955 in Jamestown, ND as one of seven brothers to Harold and Darline Oak (Brothers: Willis Oak, Darwin Oak, Jeffery (Ellen) Oak, Duffy (Michelle) Oak, Rodney Oak (Deceased), and Douglas Oak (Deceased)). Being from such a large family, Brad learned early on, the importance of doing your part and working hard. Brad spent most of his life in Park City, home base, as he worked as a long haul truck driver for 47 years. Despite battling several cancers throughout life, Brad continued working to support his family. He was very proud of his many endorsements and enjoyed regaling family and friends with the tales of his over the road adventures. On some of those adventures he would take along is son, whom he was very proud of. They shared many passions together, including building Lego creations, golfing, and fishing. Brad was always up for a good meal and great conversation, which he would lighten up with his big laugh and sparkling blue eyes. In keeping with his vibrant personality, Brad could often be found in a bright construction orange or neon yellow t-shirt year round. Although his life was short, he knew he lived a good life, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Oak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.