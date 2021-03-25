Bradley Thomas Angel

Bradley Thomas Angel, 24, was born Aug. 21, 1996, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings to Jon and Kristi Angel.

He kept us waiting, born three minutes after the doctor threatened to deliver him by C-section. That was Bradley. He wanted to please everyone, yet he wanted to do it on his own terms.

As a middle-schooler, he began painting houses with his uncle Chuck Angel, a trade he continued until his death. Bradley served in the Montana Conservation Corps in 2012, earning a letter of recognition from President Barack Obama. Bradley graduated from Billings West High School in 2015.

Bradley was shy and quiet, which is why it was a surprise and delight to be on the receiving end of one of his verbal barbs. His wit was tremendous, but not mean-spirited. He was smart, generous and compassionate.

At age 4, when his younger sister Katie was crying and refusing to walk at Slide Rock State Park in Arizona, Bradley stood up for her, 'We can't leave Katie. She won't live.'