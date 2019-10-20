TEXAS — Bradly H. Bolton, 57, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019. He was born Oct. 30, 1961, the son of Kenneth and Dorlene Bolton. Brad grew up on the family farm in Worden with his brother and two sisters. He graduated from Huntley Project High School in 1981, known to his friends and teachers for his sense of humor and his determination on the athletic field.
After high school, Brad joined his brother Barry’s construction business building homes, and he also worked at Exxon Refinery in Billings. This combination of construction and refinery work marked the start of a career that eventually took Brad to numerous U.S. states and foreign countries. His ability to translate plans on paper, engineered by the ‘office dweebs,’ to the construction field and a knack for inspiring and managing crews led Brad on many adventures. One of the most memorable was a stint in Saudi Arabia as a construction manager on a water injection plant project (which also required construction of a camel watering station). Back stateside, one of the accomplishments Brad was most proud of was training a crew from Central Montana and the Hi-Line to work turnaround projects in refineries. The ‘Montana Boys’ were in high demand by clients who admired their honesty, enthusiasm, and work ethic.
In May, 1987, Brad married his girlfriend from high school, Jacque Sherman. They made their home first in Billings, then California. In the ‘90’s they reclaimed their roots in Montana and purchased a ranch north of Hilger. With the support of new friends and family, and later joined by brother, Barry, the ranch fulfilled a life-long dream of Brad’s to grow crops and cattle. He was most at peace in a field, on a tractor, with a dog. Brad and Jacque raised their two children on the ranch; he passed on to Jessica and Bridger his love of the land, animals, fresh air, and wide open spaces. He enjoyed the time he spent with them whether they were ‘helping’ with shop work, riding alongside him on the tractor, or he was chasing them on a sled down a snow-covered hill.
In time, Brad felt a need for a change in his life. He was divorced in 2014; he settled in the Houston, Texas, area and married Elizabeth Hymen. The two spent several years working together and enjoying friends, family, and the ocean. Liz and Brad enjoyed travel and his work took them to Aruba and Vietnam. They both loved spending time with each other and their beloved dogs.
You have free articles remaining.
Brad enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, and riding his motorcycles. He helped coach his nephews’ Little League baseball team in California and was an assistant coach for a couple of seasons for the Winifred football team. He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews for his fun-loving ways and his humorous, but heart-felt wedding toasts.
Brad was preceded in death by his father, Ken, and his mother, Dorlene. He is survived by his sister, Terry (Pat) Sauer of Billings, his brother Barry (Dena) Bolton of Hilger, his sister, Cindy (Jon) Wittman of Huntley, his wife, Liz Bolton, of Houston, his former wife Jacque Sherman of Lewistown, his children, Jessica and Bridger Bolton of Lewistown, and many beloved extended family members.
Services for Brad will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Faith Chapel in Billings, Montana. Memorials may be sent to Brad’s children, Jessica and Bridger Bolton at First Bank of Lewistown, 224 W. Main Street, Lewistown, MT 59457. Checks must be made to Jessica & Bridger Bolton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.