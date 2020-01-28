Brandi Johanson
Brandi Johanson was born in Wenatchee, Wa Nov. 16, 1955 as Brandi Turner. She never married, although changed her name to Brandi Johanson years later. She retired from Alsco 2 years ago. Passing away on Jan. 6, 2020, due to extreme PAIN after surgery, she decided to go meet Jesus early. Brandi's passing will affect many; she was part of Living Water Church for 16 years, had over 50 Pen Pals throughout the USA, loved cats and riding her bike. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday Feb 1, 1 PM at Living Water Church; 711 Central Ave. Rear lot lower West end of building.

