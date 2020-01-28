Brandi Johanson was born in Wenatchee, Wa Nov. 16, 1955 as Brandi Turner. She never married, although changed her name to Brandi Johanson years later. She retired from Alsco 2 years ago. Passing away on Jan. 6, 2020, due to extreme PAIN after surgery, she decided to go meet Jesus early. Brandi's passing will affect many; she was part of Living Water Church for 16 years, had over 50 Pen Pals throughout the USA, loved cats and riding her bike. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday Feb 1, 1 PM at Living Water Church; 711 Central Ave. Rear lot lower West end of building.
