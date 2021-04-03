 Skip to main content
Brandon Noel Arthur
Brandon Noel Arthur

Brandon Noel Arthur

Brandon Noel Arthur passed January 2021 from pancreatic cancer. Brandon was an accomplished entrepreneur and contractor living in Laurel, Montana for 25 years. Please view his full obituary at www.cfgbillings.com

