Funeral Services for Brandon Stevenson, 37, of Colorado Springs, CO will be 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson with Pastor Scott Skones officiating. A Second Funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the Woodmen Valley Chapel at the Rockrimmon Campus in Colorado Springs, CO with Pastor Matt Ferrell officiating. Burial will be held in Colorado Springs. Full Military Honors will be presented by the Dickinson Drill Team and the Army's 10th Special Forces Group.