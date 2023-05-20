Brayden Louis Hammill

BILLINGS - Brayden Louis Hammill, born April 30, 2003, in Bozeman Montana, (Gallatin County) to Robert Matthew Hammill and Daniell Kathleen Hedrick. Date of death: May 11, 2023, at the age of 20, in Stillwater County Montana.

Brayden moved to Billings, Montana in 2006 at 3 years old. We needed to be closer to family to help with Grandpa Josh's Brain Cancer diagnosis and surgery.

In October 2007, we moved out to Port Orchard, WA because Mom got a promotion with Costco and helped open the New Gig Harbor Costco. And we would be closer to Dad's family in Tumwater, WA, and Portland, OR. Brayden attended elementary school at Hidden Creek Elementary from kindergarten through 6th grade. At the end of May 2015 when school finished, we moved back to Billings, Mt. Special thank you to Sharon Bakker Lee for letting us live in her Creek house all summer until we could get into our new house in Briarwood in August. Brayden attended 7th and 8th grade at Riverside Middle School. He played football, basketball, and ran track in 7th grade. This is also when Brayden's love of dirt bike racing started to really show. We joined the Billings Motorcycle Club that summer of 2015 and were part of it for the next 4 years under HAMMILL #697 as the racing number.

Next, he started high school at Senior High in the fall of 2017. He played football and did track & field in his first two years at Senior. During Brayden's Junior and Senior year, he decided to compete in swimming. He graduated in May of 2021. Things Brayden liked to do in his spare time included playing the guitar, fishing, floating the river in the kayaks, camping, rock hunting, and just being outdoors in general. He also enjoyed helping both Grandpa's on their ranches from fixing fences to building new fences to branding calves or whatever needed to be done. He also loved to catch big, long bull snakes & shoot the pesky prairie dogs. He knew that he was extremely lucky to be able to hunt for deer and elk on his family's land.

Brayden worked for A&D sprinklers the summer of 2018, the next summer after that he worked at the Briarwood Pro Shop, and then he worked in the kitchen at Morningstar in 2020. He worked for Becker Farming in 2020 and 2021, next, he worked at Arby's for a few months. In the fall of 2021 through 2022 he moved back out to the Tumwater, Washington area and worked at Home Depot until he was able to get the job at Nisqually Fish Farm that he really wanted. He lived with his Nana and Papa Powers to try to save up his money. In the fall and winter, the fish farm is not as busy, and they didn't have as many hours for him so he decided he would come back to Montana to live with us and save money until the fish farm needed him again. In the spring of 2023, he worked at Popeyes in Billings until he moved back out to Lacey, Washington. This time he lived and worked at the Nisqually family-owned fish farm, we want to thank them so much for treating him like the family he loved working with them and just being around them in general.

Brayden is survived by his parents Robert & Daniell Hammill, of Billings, MT and his sister Brooklyn Kathleen Hammill, 18 of Billings Montana.

His grandparents: (Maternal) Katie and Dick Cooper of Billings, Montana, (Maternal) Josh Hedrick of Billings, Montana, and (Paternal) Dennis and Wendy Powers of Tumwater Washington.

His Aunts & Uncles: Uncle Tim Hamill (Robin) of Tumwater, Washington, Aunt Cassie Bailey (Chris) of Portland, Oregon, Uncle Jodi Hedrick (Jocee) of Lewistown Montana, Aunt Jenna Hedrick (Revis) of Billings Montana, Julie Limberhand (Mike) of Worden, Montana, Uncle Justin Cooper (Deb) of Austin, Texas, and Aunt Jamie Cooper Hickey (Jim Bob) of Billings, Montana.

His cousins: Natalie and Emily Hammill of Tumwater, Washington, Alex Powers of Portland, Oregon, Caylen and Odessa Hedrick of Lewistown. Montana, Macy Limberhand of Worden, Montana, Julia and Gabby Furnas of Austin, Texas, and Cooper Hickey of Billings Montana.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, Montana, 59101. There will also be a reception following the service at the same location and then later this summer we will be spreading his ashes & planting a tree at both the Blue Creek and the Bridger Creek ranches.