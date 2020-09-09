× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brenda Ann Lapham

Brenda Ann Lapham, 58, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2020 at The Swedish Medical Center in Denver, Colorado surrounded by her family.

She was born in Billings on May 31, 1962 to JoAnn (Knudsvig) Stevens and Donald Kroshus. Brenda was adopted at the age of three by her loving father, John Stevens 'Papa'. Brenda attended Lockwood School (K-8) and then Senior High School in Billings. Her two children also followed in her footsteps to the same schools!

Brenda lived her life to the fullest - you could always find her jamming out to Rock-N-Roll & Country music, telling jokes, and being goofy! She always had the biggest smile on her face and an even bigger heart to go along with that. Brenda would help anybody in need at any time. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, gardening at her home in Lockwood and making all kinds of crafts.

She is preceded in death by her dad, John Stevens (79) and her son Weston Lapham (26).

A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Hope, 2425 US Highway 87 E, Billings.