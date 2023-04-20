On a beautiful Spring day, in 1965, Brenda Horn was born. What a wonderful blessing Brenda became in our lives!

Brenda was born April 9, 1965, in Crow Agency, Montana. She passed away on April 13, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.

Brenda loved the outdoors very much; In fact, the great outdoors was her sanctuary.

Brenda met and married Tim Beach. Four beautiful children came from that union. Her children were the center of her life.

We're sure Brenda is now delighted to see her family members who passed away before her, including her son, Benjamin Duane Beach, her father, Denver Horn Sr., her mother, Medora Turner Horn, brothers: Bruce Horn, Kenneth Horn, Steven Horn, and little sister, Tina Marie Horn.

Seeing Brenda feeding the ducks with her grandchildren will forever be etched in our hearts. Many summer afternoons she could be found enjoying the scenery and Mother Nature at any local park.

Brenda attended the School of Culinary Arts, all while being a full-time mom. She was a fantastic cook, and loved making elaborate dinners for family gatherings.

Brenda's sense of humor served her well. And it lightened the moment for many of us lucky (blessed) enough to know her. Brenda was also an avid runner. Once she competed in the "Beartooth Run". This run is eleven miles, from Red Lodge, Montana to Cooke City, Montana. She finished that race in 4th place. If you know that road, then you know that THAT road is almost straight up, with switchbacks all the way to the top! They should call that the "Billy Goat Run".

Brenda is survived by her husband, Tim Beach, daughters Latoya, Mallori, Sara, and her many grandchildren.

She will forever be missed by us