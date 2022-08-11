 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brenda Lee Nessland

  • 0

Brenda Lee Nessland, 68, passed away at her home in Malta, MT on August 6. Services will be held at the Malta Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Friday August 12. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.wildernessfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

3 ways you can teach your kids to be eco-friendly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News