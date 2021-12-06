On Dec. 5, 2021, Brenda Mae White Bear passed away peacefully surrounded by her fiancé Vinny and children. Brenda was one of eight children. She was born on Oct. 25, 1964, to Bruce and Barbara White Bear. She was the apple of her father's eye and couldn't be any more of a Daddy's Girl.

Brenda grew up in Hardin, MT and eventually moved to Custer, MT where she raised her three children. When her children were grown, she moved to Billings to be close to them. Eventually Brenda met Vincent Clark and they became happy in love.

Brenda is proceeded in death by her parents and four siblings. Brenda is survived by her fiancé Vinny; children Corina (Isaac) Horn, Brandi (Kodi) Kaiser, Brandon (Kaylyn) Lowe. Her six grandchildren: Jaxson, Rian, Alexander, Ava, Harper, and Weston. Brenda is survived by three siblings and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Brenda will be held at a later date due to Covid.

Donations in her memory can be made to: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, 1735 Monad Road, Billings 59101.