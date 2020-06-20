Bret Michael Conover
A Celebration of Life has been rescheduled for Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. Conover Farms Shop- 8386 Coakley Rd. Acton, MT 59002.

Refer to Billings Gazette for full obituary.

All are welcome to attend.

To plant a tree in memory of Bret Conover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

