Bret Michael Conover, a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, joined the golden wheat fields of Heaven Feb. 20, 2020, from injuries he sustained in an auto accident.
Bret was born on March 31, 1959 in Billings to the late Maurice and Eleanor Conover. He grew up on the family farm East of Broadview graduating from Broadview High School in 1978.
Bret met the love of his life, Denise Visser, through his friend Bart Heiken during high school. Sweethearts from day one, Bret and Denise married July 15, 1978, and started their family soon after. First they welcomed Kendra, followed by twin boys Chad and Craig. Their second daughter, Brooke, would arrive 13 years later completing the family.
Bret and Denise established life on the farm right after high school, taking over the day to day operations of Conover Farms. Later on they expanded the operation and brought on their two sons, something Bret was most proud of. He taught his children all about agriculture and hard work and was very adamant about making sure the place was sustainable for generations to come. He was meticulous in his approach to farming and that showed in the crops at harvest.
Bret was an amazing dad and granddad, always cheering on his kids and grandkids at their many events. As his kids grew older, he continued to support and teach them to be strong and independent. He always had their back. Hard work, honesty, and fairness were traits Bret bestowed upon his children and later on to his grandchildren. Bret liked to tease, had an amazing smile and was always open for a hug.
Bret was a mentor to many, always willing to lend a helping hand and share his knowledge of agriculture and business anywhere he could. He has been described as one of the best, a kind and confident man. A caretaker of God's land.
Bret made lifelong friends while serving on the Montana Grain Growers, Yellowstone County Farm Service Agency Board and Farm Credit Service Board.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Denise; their children Kendra (Matt) Eaton, Chad (Jill) Conover, Craig Conover and Brooke Conover; 5 grandchildren, Reese and Ali Conover and Ryan, Bradyn and Camryn Eaton; in-laws Teresa (Dale) Carpenter, DeAnn Visser; brothers Rod (Linda) Conover and Mark Conover; and many nieces and nephews.
Bret is preceded in death by his parents; sister Kathy; in-laws James and Barbara Visser; brother in laws, Mike Visser and Jim Visser.
Bret loved his family and the farm. He believed that farming, despite its hardships and disappointments, is the most honest and honorable way a man can spend his days on earth. It nurtures the close family ties that made life rich in ways that money can't buy. We will miss you forever and look forward to the day we can all be together again.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life on March 24, at 2PM, Broadview School Gymnasium, Broadview, MT. In lieu of flowers a Memorial has been set up in his name, Bushels for Bret - www.bushelsforbret.com.
