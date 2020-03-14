Bret Michael Conover, a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, joined the golden wheat fields of Heaven Feb. 20, 2020, from injuries he sustained in an auto accident.

Bret was born on March 31, 1959 in Billings to the late Maurice and Eleanor Conover. He grew up on the family farm East of Broadview graduating from Broadview High School in 1978.

Bret met the love of his life, Denise Visser, through his friend Bart Heiken during high school. Sweethearts from day one, Bret and Denise married July 15, 1978, and started their family soon after. First they welcomed Kendra, followed by twin boys Chad and Craig. Their second daughter, Brooke, would arrive 13 years later completing the family.

Bret and Denise established life on the farm right after high school, taking over the day to day operations of Conover Farms. Later on they expanded the operation and brought on their two sons, something Bret was most proud of. He taught his children all about agriculture and hard work and was very adamant about making sure the place was sustainable for generations to come. He was meticulous in his approach to farming and that showed in the crops at harvest.