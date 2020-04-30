× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brett Cody Ness

Brett was born in Billings and passed away tragically on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 24, while being surrounded by his loving family.

Brett was known for having a very kind heart and dropping whatever he was doing to go help others. He touched an overwhelming amount of lives with his kind and caring personality. Everyone who knew Brett said that he could put a smile on their face with his quirky and spontaneous humor. He was well known for his shenanigans.

He started wrestling at the very young age of 4 and continued through high school when he graduated from Billings Senior High School. He absolutely loved the sport and all the people that were involved with the sport. It helped mold him into the incredible young man that he was.

He became a proud daddy at the age of 20 to Marlee Ruth Ness. She instantly had him wrapped around her precious little finger. They had a very unique bond and many, many special moments together. She was the center of his universe.