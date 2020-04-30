Brett Cody Ness
Brett was born in Billings and passed away tragically on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 24, while being surrounded by his loving family.
Brett was known for having a very kind heart and dropping whatever he was doing to go help others. He touched an overwhelming amount of lives with his kind and caring personality. Everyone who knew Brett said that he could put a smile on their face with his quirky and spontaneous humor. He was well known for his shenanigans.
He started wrestling at the very young age of 4 and continued through high school when he graduated from Billings Senior High School. He absolutely loved the sport and all the people that were involved with the sport. It helped mold him into the incredible young man that he was.
He became a proud daddy at the age of 20 to Marlee Ruth Ness. She instantly had him wrapped around her precious little finger. They had a very unique bond and many, many special moments together. She was the center of his universe.
Brett is survived by his beautiful daughter, Marlee Ruth Ness; dad and mom, Chad and Anita Ness; his ever-so-protective big brother C.J. Ness (fiancée Breanna Reichert); Grandma Rita Ness; Grandpa Tim Allen; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Lastly his fur babies, Holly, Bubba and Labron.
Brett, I want you to know you will always be remembered. I promise you we will look after Marlee, and all your pets because I know they are part of you. LOVE YOU ALWAYS, DAD!!
Brett, you are my sunshine! We will make sure that Marlee always has pictures of you to look at and stories of you to hear so she will always know who her daddy was. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER, TO INFINITY AND BEYOND — MOM
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.In lieu of flowers make donations to Marlee Ness and send to Chad and Anita Ness @ 1296 Watson Peak Rd. Billings, MT 59105.
