Brett Wagner Godfrey was born Nov. 3, 1963 in Billings, Montana. He grew up in a family of six brothers spanning 10 years apart in age. Brett graduated Billings West High School in 1983 where he met his high school sweetheart Valerie A. Burrowes. The two were married in March of 1990 and celebrated 25 years of marriage in 2015. He cared for her during her long battle with MS and she passed away that same year. Brett was a business owner and managed several operations in the auto detail industry. His last adventure was with Master Lube where he mentored youth with his strong work ethic and dedication to excellence. Brett always had a smile on his face with an endless contagious laughter.