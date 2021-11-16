Brian Cameron Vannoy

Brian also had many other passions. He had the passion of playing music. He loved playing drums, bass and electric guitars. He played in what some people would consider a garage band. He loved playing with his close friends of many years. They would jam out in the basement, and also played many times in Hysham, MT. He loved teaching his kids how to play music. He also had the passion of working on his 442 Oldsmobile. It was his pride and joy. He would love to take it out and long rides in it with his friends and also would get into a race every now and then out on Gable Road back in the day.