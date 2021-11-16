Brian Cameron Vannoy, age 57, passed away on Nov. 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Brian was born on March 26, 1964 to Martin and Jannette McCandless Vannoy in San Francisco, CA.
Brian moved to Billings, Montana when he was a very young boy. He attended Miles Elementary School, Lewis and Clark Junior High and Billings West High School where he graduated in 1983.
During his high school days, he met Faith Caroline Armfield. They were married in Feb. 22, 1985. During this marriage he had two sons. Seth Cameron Vannoy born on July 13, 1989 and Jesse Cameron Vannoy born on Dec. 15, 1993. They later divorced and continued to raise their children together and remained close with each other.
After graduation, Brian went to work for his family business which at that time was called Vannoy Heating and Cooling. During this time, Brian went to Northwest Sheetmetal School and learned all he could about the industry. His skills developed throughout the years. When Vannoy Heating and Cooling closed their doors, Brian and his brothers decided to open their own business, Vannoy Metals Works. Brian followed in his father's footsteps and also his brothers. As Brian's kids got older, they also have followed into the sheet metal business. It was with great pride that Brian took teaching his kids the trait that he loved to do until he lost the battle with cancer.
Brian also had many other passions. He had the passion of playing music. He loved playing drums, bass and electric guitars. He played in what some people would consider a garage band. He loved playing with his close friends of many years. They would jam out in the basement, and also played many times in Hysham, MT. He loved teaching his kids how to play music. He also had the passion of working on his 442 Oldsmobile. It was his pride and joy. He would love to take it out and long rides in it with his friends and also would get into a race every now and then out on Gable Road back in the day.
Brian loved spending time with his boys. Each one had their different talents that they would share with their dad. He also had two wonderful grandchildren that adored. They would walk into the room, and his eyes would light up and he would sit and play with them for hours. He and Oliver would play Mario for hours and Zoi would sit on his lap and call him Papa.
Brian was preceded in death by his mom, Jannette Cameron McCandless Vannoy.
He is survived by his Father Martin Eugene Vannoy; his children Seth (Katie) Cameron Vannoy and Jesse (Ashley) Cameron Vannoy; grandchildren Zoi and Oliver; siblings James (Jacquie) Cameron Vannoy of Billings, Jon Cameron Vannoy of Belgium, and William Cameron Vannoy of Billings; nieces and nephews Corey, Trevor, Kelly, Jacob, Joshua, Jared, and Jessica and his close friend William Delzer.
Rest in peace dad, we love you.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, Billings.
