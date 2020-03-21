Brian James Bexell, 62, was born in Billings on July 10, 1957, to Larry and LaDonna Bexell. He passed away in Great Falls, where he had been a long time resident, on March 8, 2020, due to complications following cardiac surgery. He attended Billings West High School, graduating in 1975. Brian went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Montana and worked for the MT Department of Transportation for 28 years, retiring in November 2019.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Larry, in 2005. He is survived by his mother, LaDonna Bexell of Billings; sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Bill Paul of Billings; niece, Paige Paul of Scottsdale, Arizona; nephew, Ryan Paul of Bozeman; and many extended family members and friends.
Services for Brian will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Great Falls at a later date. A private burial will be held on Saturday, March 28, in Billings.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a contribution in Brian's honor to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
