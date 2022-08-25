Brian Keith Coley, 59, passed away Tuesday August 16. Brian was born December 31, 1962 in Billings, MT to Chuck and Gwen Coley. Brian was one of 6 children. He had 3 brothers (Kenny, Marty, Curtis) and 2 sisters (Sheri, Rita). He attended Senior High School in Billings. He married Cindy Coley(Rohrback), June 24, 1984. They had many adventures that came with lots of laughs and great memories. Brian loved campfires, hunting and taking rides in the mountains. He had two children, a daughter (Angie, boyfriend Tyler) and a son (Brandon, wife Leah), who loved him and looked up to him more then he'll ever know. Brian also had 5 grandsons (John, Bo, Braylen, Coy and Lincoln) who meant the world to him.

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2019, Brian fought hard and never gave up hope, no matter what came his way. Brian was a fighter, hard working, loyal, reliable, selfless, and most of all, loving. He will be missed by so many and remembered everyday. We love you Dad so much. Fly High.

We want to thank everyone who made Brian's life full and happy. A big thank you to Dr. Sasankan, Jordan and all the Billings Clinic Oncology team. Also, to Terry and Tom at Denny Menholt for giving him the opportunity to do what he loved, driving truck.

A celebration of life for Brian Coley will be held at the VFW Post 1634, October 1st.