Brian Michael Chilcote

Feb. 21, 1973 - March 7, 2021

L/CPL Brian Michael Chilcote grabbed his Guardian Angel, crossing the Great Divide with his mama by his side. Born Feb. 21, 1973, in Anaconda MT to Pat & Peggy Lakel/Chilcote, Brian lost his war on addiction, March 7th at Billings Deaconess Hospital from an Acute Aorta rupture. Brian joined the Marine Corps his Junior year of high school. Among his achievements, he was awarded a Meritorious Medal of honor, and Good Conduct Medal, he was honorably discharged due to a medical condition.

Brian knew many trades but was a Glazier at heart. Brian's pride was his four children, he never married. Brian loved life! Looking over cards & letters, he always ended with, ‘thanks for life Mom'!

Brian is survived by his mother Peggy Lakel, Butte, his sister Amy Chilcote, sons Christian Patrick, Riley James, Caleb Mykel, and daughter Brianna Michele Chilcote, all of Billings MT. Brian is preceded in death by his father Patrick Chilcot, his Grandparents, Lawrence & Alice Lakel, Rose & Tom Seymour, all from Anaconda MT, his Godmother Mary Pat Montgomery, and favorite Aunt ‘MOE' Maureen Hamblin of Butte, and nephew Jeff Lakel.