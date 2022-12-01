Brian Morris, 32 of Billings, Montana born July 5, 1990, passed away on Nov 25.
Brian is survived by his brother Keith, Partner Bri-Anna, his two stepchildren Eliza and Kendra, and his in-laws Bob and Kelli Weaver.
Brian was an amazing person who loved the simple quite things of life being surrounded by by friends and family. He will be remembered as a kind loving soul that would do anything in times of help orneed. He will be loved and missed by all he encountered through his life.
His service will be held on Saturday Dec. 3 at Dahl Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m.
