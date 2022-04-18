Brian Patrick Hanley was born on June 24th 1959, and passed away early in the morning of Friday, March 18th, at the age of 62.

Brian was born in Denver Colorado, where he spent the first 50 years of his life, before relocating to Billings in 2012.

Growing up Brian loved two things: sports, and being a big brother.

He was a lifelong and avid fan of the Denver Broncos and other Colorado sports teams, and his biggest passions in life were spending time with family, and his Black Lab Misty.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents: Robert J Hanley and Mary L Hanley; and is survived by his daughter, Kaleigh; granddaughter, Rilyn; as well as his brothers and sisters: Kathleen, Sean, Colin, Brendan, Devin, Bridget, and Shannon; and nieces and nephews: Rory, Erin, and Michelle (Sean), Lindsey, Aubrey, and Connor (Colin), Zoie, Killian, Keira, and Diego (Devin), Katy (Bridget), and Brianna and Kyla (Shannon).