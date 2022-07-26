Brian William Aplin passed away in his sleep on July 11 in Wasilla, AK. Brian was born on April 20, 1974 in Billings to Kenneth William and Ann Marie (Fitzhugh) Aplin. He was big brother to Scott and Aimee. He went to Miles Ave Elementary, Lewis & Clark Middle School and Billings West High, graduating in 1992.

Brian got his first toy car for Christmas at 8 months old and his love affair for all things automotive began. His parents bought his first truck, 1966 Ford 1/2T for a six pack of Ranier beer and drove it home from Great Falls, MT. The truck was named Hork and was standard transmission with a flatbed. One day he and Scott decided to take it 4-wheeling at the river and got it stuck in the mud up to the frame. There it sat for a week before one of his friends was able to finally pull it out of the mud. In July 1997, Brian's cousin Bret Skeeter McDunn convinced him to move to Alaska. So he loaded up his 1977 Jolly Rancher Green Ford F150 on a flatbed with all his belongings. They drove 56 hours straight to Anchorage. Brian married Jessica Dunn on June 21, 2002. His daughter Dylan Louise Aplin was born on June 23, 2004. Brian and Jessica divorced in 2006.

He moved to Wasilla and spent many years perfecting his automotive expertise. He owned and operated A & E Automotive and Bench Transmission and Gear in Wasilla. Since 2017, his shop was voted #1 in the Mat-Su Valley. This was an accomplishment that he was so proud of and excited to grow his business. Brian was very involved in his community sponsoring local basketball teams, car racing team and fundraisers. He loved to spend time with his friends and especially his dog Izzy, who will find a new home with Dylan in Washington.

During the last 7 months, Brian spent his time with his girlfriend, April Dwyer. He loved her and she made him so happy. They went camping and fishing and traveled. She even got him to eat salmon! His family are glad that he died happy.

Brian is survived by his beloved daughter, Dylan Aplin, Yakima WA; parents: Ken and Ann Aplin, Billings; Scott and wife, Jada; nieces: Katie and Faith, Belgrade, MT, Aimee and husband, Nathon Delzer; niece, Cierra; and nephews: Chantz, Lukas and Jakob, Mandan, ND; his only grandma, Joan Norris, Billings, MT; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved aunt, Connie Lough; paternal grandparents: William Aplin and Martha Ginther; maternal grandfather, LeRoy Fitzhugh; step-grandfather, Paul Norris; and uncle, Gary Valdez.

Brian has been cremated and Dylan will spread his ashes in Alaska.

Goodbye our big Teddy Bear. You gave the best and longest hugs. You were truly loved by many and had a huge impact on many lives. We will miss your smile and love you forever. Until we meet again, Love Your Family.

There will be a private family celebration on Saturday, July 30.